Macaulay Culkin has 'unfinished business' with Catherine O'Hara

Macaulay Culkin feels he has "unfinished business" with the late Catherine O'Hara.

The Canadian actress, who played Culkin's onscreen mother in the Home Alone movies, died at the age of 71 in January.

O'Hara suffered a pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer cited as the underlying cause of her death.

Reflecting on his beloved co-star's passing in an interview for Gentlemen's Journal published on Tuesday, Culkin shared that he is still processing the news.

"When Catherine passed away in January, that hit me," he revealed. "That hit me pretty good, 'cause, you know, it was just too soon. And I felt that we had unfinished business. I definitely feel like I had unfinished business with her, you know? I feel like I owed her a favour - and I don't like having an outstanding debt."

Culkin went on to claim he has experienced many forms of loss over the course of his life, particularly due to his successful beginnings in Hollywood as a child star.

"I'm not the tip of the sphere. I'm the butt of the sphere. I'm the caboose. I'm bringing up some of that old Hollywood guard kind of thing - I'm going to be one of the last people standing when it comes to that kind of stuff," the 45-year-old continued. "But my life is unique to me. I don't really have that many contemporaries when it comes to this stuff. I can't look left and right and think: 'Oh, those people have had a similar experience to me.' But I try to cherish that as much as I can. I feel like I'm living a really uniquely wonderful life."

Elsewhere in the chat, Culkin described how he had a "pretty photographic memory" growing up but that's no longer the case.

"That's definitely gone away," he smiled. "I'm definitely not nine years old anymore. I can't even remember what I had for breakfast! I'm no longer a spring chicken. I'm an old dog now."

Most recently, Culkin had a role in the second season of the Fallout TV series.