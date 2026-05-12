Conan the Barbarian star dead at 71

Conan the Barbarian star Donald Gibb has died at the age of 71.

The actor passed away at his home in Texas on Tuesday (12.05.26) evening following ongoing health problems, his son Travis has announced.

Travis explained to TMZ that his father died "due to health complications" and that he "was surrounded by family who loved him deeply".

Gibb's family added: "Donald loved the Lord and his family, friends and fans with all his heart, and they ask for prayers and privacy during this difficult time."

They also said that their father "will be deeply missed and forever remembered".

Gibb stood at 6ft 4in tall and was arguably best known for his role as Frederick Aloysius 'Ogre' Palowaski in the 1984 comedy flick Revenge of the Nerds.

'Ogre' was an intimidating jock, but Donald's comedic timing and oddball charm helped turn the character into a fan favourite and he would later reprise the role in sequels Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) and Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love – a made-for-TV film released in 1994.

Aside from the comedy franchise, Gibb forged a long movie career playing tough guy characters in pictures such as Conan the Barbarian, Bloodsport, U.S. Marshals and Hancock.

The star's TV credits included Knight Rider, MacGyver, Quantum Leap, Cheers, Seinfeld and The X-Files.

Gibb also featured in all six seasons of the HBO American football sitcom 1st and Ten in the role of Leslie 'Dr Death' Krunchner.

Movie producer Jared Safier was among those paying tribute to Donald, describing the star as "a pleasure to work with".

He wrote on Instagram: "RIP Donald Gibb. I produced a film with him called Hands recently. He was a pleasure to work with. My condolences to his family, friends and fans."

Fans also paid tribute to Gibb on social media, with one user on social media platform X posting a clip of the actor in his role as Ray Jackson in the 1988 martial arts flick Bloodsport.

They said: "Donald Gibb (Ray Jackson from Bloodsport) passed away at 71. RIP.

"The dude that stepped into the Kumite, BEAT THE HELL OUT OF CHONG LI... and then got taken out by a cheap kick to the stomach. 80s legend we'll never forget. Thanks for the show, big man."

Another fan penned: "Sad news about Donald Gibb, best known as 'Ogre' in Revenge of the Nerds. A familiar face from a very specific era of film – rest in peace, and condolences to his family, friends and fans."