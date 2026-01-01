Mia McKenna-Bruce lands role in The Species

Mia McKenna-Bruce has joined the cast of The Species.

The 28-year-old actress is to star alongside Sir Anthony Hopkins, Charlotte Rampling and Tom Hollander in the new movie from director Justin Chadwick.

The Species – which is being sold internationally by HanWay Films at Cannes – tells the story of Emma Darwin (Rampling), recently widowed after the death of her husband and famed naturalist Charles Darwin (Hopkins).

Emma finds herself locked in a battle with her son George and publisher Marshall Winwick (Hollander) over the theory of evolution pioneer's autobiography.

The dilemma poses a challenge to her faith as the publication of her husband's heretically atheist work jeopardises her safe passage to heaven and their chance to be reunited in the afterlife.

McKenna-Bruce will play the role of Jane, the family's maid at the Darwin estate.

Gabrielle Stewart, CEO of HanWay Films, said: "Mia is a perfect addition to this most excellent cast.

"She brings a fresh youthful authenticity to the roles she plays and How to Have Sex landed her as a very exciting talent coming out of the UK."

The Species has a script written by Jacob Killion and will be produced by Christian Taylor and Mary Aloe.

Meanwhile, Mia has been cast as Ringo Starr's first wife Maureen Starkey in Sir Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles biopics and already considers co-stars Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn – who will portray the Fab Four in the movies – as "brothers".

She told The Sunday Times' Culture magazine: "[I was one of the first cast] so I spent a lot of time early on with all the boys. They’re all like brothers, like silly boys, in a good way."

Asked which of the quartet has the best voice, Mia was reluctant to answer before offering praise for her on-screen husband.

The Persuasion actress said: "Barry. I’ll support my Baz."

Because of her role in the biopics, Mia has found people are keen to share their tales of Maureen – who was married to Ringo from 1965 to 1975 – and the Hey Jude band with her.

She said: "Someone described her as the person who, if she went to a party, would be the one that would go up to the person who was on their own. She had a huge heart...

"A lot of people come up to me and share their stories about the Beatles now."

McKenna-Bruce starred in Netflix series Agatha Christie's Seven Dials alongside Helena Bonham Carter and explained that the pair have remained in close contact since working together on the murder mystery show.

She said of The King's Speech star: "She calls me ‘daughter’ and I text her, like, 'Hey Mum'.

"[She’s taught me] to advocate for myself … it’s OK to say you need something."