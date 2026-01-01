Tiffany Haddish calls for Georgia DUI case to be dismissed

Tiffany Haddish's lawyers are calling for her 2022 driving under the influence case to be thrown out due to ongoing delays.

The Girls Trip actress was arrested in Peachtree City, Georgia in January 2022 after police officers found her asleep behind the wheel of her car in the early hours of the morning.

They arrested her for DUI as the police suspected she was under the influence of marijuana, and she was released from custody the same day.

After four years of legal limbo, Haddish's lawyers have filed court documents requesting the dismissal of the case, claiming that the court violated her constitutional right to a speedy trial by allowing the matter to drag on for so long, according to TMZ.

Her legal team argued that the judge still hasn't ruled on key motions, including one dating back to May 2024, and that they have repeatedly checked about the status of the case over the past two years and been told that officials were still "working on it".

They also allege that prosecutors in Georgia filed motions to continue the case twice last year.

The unresolved case has allegedly been financially damaging to the 45-year-old's career and cost her work opportunities.

"She has had difficulty obtaining the proper travel documents to work in certain countries who see a pending case as a concern; most recently Australia, within the past couple of months," they claimed in the filing, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

They added that Haddish "has had to hire costly third-party help to navigate those challenges with her travel".

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for 7 November.

The Night School actress was arrested for DUI a second time after falling asleep at the wheel in Beverly Hills, California in November 2023.

She ultimately took a deal in which she pleaded no contest to reckless driving and was placed on probation and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and attend several awareness courses.