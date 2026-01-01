Demi Moore asserts Hollywood should 'find ways' to work with AI

Demi Moore has argued Hollywood should "find ways" to "work" with artificial intelligence (AI).

During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday, The Substance actress urged film executives to embrace rather than fight against the technology.

"I think the reality is that to resist - I always feel that against-ness breeds against-ness," she told Variety. "AI is here. And so, to fight it is to fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So, to find ways in which we can work with it, I think, is a more valuable path to take."

But at the same time, Demi conceded that entertainment industry leaders are probably not doing enough regarding calls for regulation.

"To your question of, are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don't know the answer to that. And so, my inclination would be to say probably not," the 63-year-old stated, emphasising that AI could never replace the human experience. "The truth is there really isn't anything to fear because what it can never replace is what true art comes from, which is not the physical, it comes from the soul. It comes from the spirit of each and every one of us sitting here."

Demi is serving on the jury of the annual event and will help award the coveted Palme d'Or to one of the 22 films in competition.

The jury is also comprised of Korean director Park Chan-wook, actress Ruth Negga, director-screenwriter Laura Wandel, director-screenwriter Chloé Zhao, director-screenwriter Diego Céspedes, actor Isaach De Bankolé, screenwriter Paul Laverty, and actor Stellan Skarsgard.

Demi's comments came shortly before Cate Blanchett announced her new non-profit organisation, RSL Media, which seeks to allow people to determine how their "identity and creative works" may be used by AI.