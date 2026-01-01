Peter Jackson explains why he isn't directing The Hunt for Gollum

Peter Jackson has explained why he isn't directing the upcoming The Lord of the Rings prequel The Hunt for Gollum.

The New Zealand filmmaker directed The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, but will not helm The Hunt for Gollum, which takes place between the two series.

During a career talk at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, Jackson explained that it made the most sense for the film to be directed by Andy Serkis, who played Gollum via motion capture in the previous trilogies.

"The film is very much an internal story about Gollum's psychology and his addiction and it's a very personal story to Gollum, the character. So I thought Andy knows this guy better than anybody," he shared, according to a video posted on social media by Variety. "So I actually, I didn't think much about the idea of me (directing the new movie) at all. I thought the most exciting version of this movie is going to be if Andy Serkis makes it."

Even though he is listed as a producer on the movie, Jackson has been "leaving (Serkis) to it".

"I'm there to help when I can help. You know, if I can be of assistance at certain times.... But I don't interfere," he added. "Giving Andy the freedom to make that film is going to result in the best possible film."

Jackson also revealed that he's working on a new Adventures of Tintin film and is writing the screenplay with the intention of directing the project.

On Tuesday night, the filmmaker received an honorary Palme d'Or during the Cannes opening ceremony. He was presented the honour by Elijah Wood, who will reprise his role of Frodo Baggins in The Hunt for Gollum.

In his tribute speech, Wood recalled the moment he was offered the role, saying, "I sat down on the floor of my bedroom and I understood with the whole of my being my life had just been divided into before and after. And I know I'm far from the only person who has had their life changed by Peter Jackson."

In addition to Serkis and Wood, The Hunt for Gollum will also star Ian McKellen, Lee Pace, Kate Winslet, Jamie Dornan and Leo Woodall. The film is slated for release in December 2027.