Stephen Colbert reveals which talk show guest he was 'wildly attracted to'

Stephen Colbert has revealed which celebrity guest left him completely starstruck during an interview.

The Late Show host admitted there was one actress in particular whose beauty caught him off guard during her appearance on his talk show.

Speaking on the Strike Force Five podcast, fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel asked, "Has there been a guest who was so attractive that you found it distracting?"

"I'll tell you who I did not expect to be wildly attracted to," Colbert replied. "Like, I didn't know what to do with myself. I did not know what to do with my eyeballs when Michelle Williams was on for the first time."

The 62-year-old went on to admit that 45-year-old Williams' appearance left him flustered during their interview.

"She sat down across from me and I went, 'F**k, what is wrong with my head? I'd better not look directly at her for this entire interview,'" he recalled.

Colbert also praised the Blue Valentine star's "vibe", describing her as "so beautiful".

Williams first appeared on The Late Show in 2019 to promote her miniseries Fosse/Verdon. She most recently appeared on the programme in April 2025 to discuss her Golden Globe-winning series Dying for Sex.

Williams was not the only celebrity Colbert admitted to being charmed by, with the presenter also naming Rachel Weisz, Rebecca Ferguson and Andrew Garfield.

"I used to have a Rachel Weisz problem," he confessed. "When Rachel Weisz would be on, I would leave the building for fear I would say something stupid."

Colbert also noted that Garfield is "so attractive".

Wednesday's one-off Strike Force Five episode also featured late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver. The programme honours Colbert before the conclusion of his show on 21 May and raises funds for World Central Kitchen.