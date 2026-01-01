Emilia Clarke reveals health conditions she lives with as result of brain injuries

Emilia Clarke has revealed the health conditions she lives with as a result of her brain injuries.

The Game of Thrones actress, who suffered brain aneurysms in 2011 and 2013, revealed on Wednesday's episode of the How to Fail podcast that she has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS).

While she didn't divulge when she was diagnosed with the conditions, Clarke admitted that she only got them "properly fixed" this year.

"I get my brain checked all the time and it's completely fine," the 39-year-old said. "But there were other things that I now know (that) I've lived with as the result of a brain injury that only this year have I properly fixed, which is crazy."

When asked to elaborate on the "other things", she continued, "Do you know about Ehler-Danlos Syndrome? So I have that. I'm on that spectrum, the hypermobile spectrum. There are things that are a repercussion of having that, MCAS being one of them, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. It basically just means I have a lot of inflammation 'cause my body thinks it's allergic to everything."

EDS is a group of rare inherited connective tissue conditions that commonly affect the skin and joints, and MCAS is a chronic immune disorder in which the mast cells mistakenly send warnings to the immune system.

Clarke told podcast host Elizabeth Day that after seeing a doctor in America, she feels better than she ever expected.

"I have this remarkable doctor in America and he's just fixed everything and I feel great," she shared. "In a way that I didn't realise I could feel great, you know, 'cause you're like, 'It's fine, because none of those things are interrupting my life to a massive degree.'"

The Last Christmas actress added that she is no longer consumed by the fear of another brain haemorrhage, but it took her a couple of years after the last one to get there.

"A couple of years after, I just realised I wasn't thinking about that anymore," she recalled. "One morning you wake up and you're like, 'Oh, I haven't had that thought in a while.'"