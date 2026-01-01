Sir Peter Jackson: AI should be treated like any other tool

Sir Peter Jackson thinks AI should be treated "like any other tool".

The 64-year-old filmmaker - who is best known for directing the Lord of the Rings trilogy and the Hobbit trilogy - insists he's not especially concerned about the potential impact of AI on the movie business, suggesting that it won't change things dramatically.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, Peter explained: "AI used in the right way, it’s just a tool like any other tool.

"But like anything, it’s going to come down to the imagination and originality of the person, you know, feeding the instructions into the AI programme."

Peter - who recently received the prestigious Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival - believes human input will still have a huge say on the success of AI technology.

The movie director said: "Is it actually interesting? Is it funny? Is it imaginative? Has it been stitched together well to make a narrative, a story? Some people will make really, really great films, and some people will do the exact same process, and their film will be crap — just like normal films."

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Demi Moore insisted that AI can't replace "true art".

The 63-year-old actress thinks Hollywood needs to learn to work with and embrace AI technology - but she also believes that it has some serious limitations.

Speaking at a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, Demi explained: "AI is here, and so to fight it is to, in a sense, fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So to find ways in which we can work with it, I think, is a more valuable path.

"Are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don’t know. My inclination would be to say probably not."

Despite this, Demi stressed that there are limits to what AI can achieve in the film business.

The Substance star - who became the world's highest-paid actress in the 90s - insists there's no need to fear AI, because the technology "can never replace what true art comes from, which is not the physical".

Demi - who has enjoyed success as an actress and as a producer in Hollywood - reflected: "There are beautiful aspects of being able to utilise it, but the truth is, there really isn’t anything to fear, because what it can never replace is what true art comes from, which is not the physical. It comes from the soul."