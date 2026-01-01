Matthew Perry's drug counsellor sentenced to two years in jail

A drug addiction counsellor, who delivered Matthew Perry the ketamine that killed him, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Judge Sherilyn Garnett handed down the sentence to Erik Fleming in a court in Los Angeles.

"It's truly a nightmare I can't wake up from," Fleming told the judge before the sentence. "I'm haunted by the mistakes I made."

Fleming was the fourth defendant sentenced of the five who have pleaded guilty over the actor's 2023 death in the jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home.

He was the one who connected Perry to Jasveen Sangha, the convicted drug dealer whom prosecutors referred to as "the ketamine queen". He was also the one who told investigators about her role in Perry's death.

His attorney, Robert Dugdale, told the judge he "handed over the ketamine queen on a silver platter".

"They didn't have a clue who she was before that day," Dugdale insisted.

Sangha was sentenced last month to 15 years in prison.

"Mr Fleming didn't cooperate because he had a benevolent motive, or because he wanted justice for Mr Perry," assistant US attorney Ian Yanniello accused. "He wanted to save himself."

Outside the courthouse, Fleming shared, "My chest and heart hurt every day for the pain I caused not only his family but the millions of people who adore him."

Perry, who died at 54, became one of the biggest stars of his generation as Chandler Bing on the sitcom Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004.