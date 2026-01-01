Catherine, Princess of Wales, cheered by crowds on comeback tour in Italy

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been warmly welcomed by Italian crowds on her first overseas visit following her treatment for cancer.

During a walkabout in the sunshine of Reggio Emilia, she shook hands and posed for photos, with a noisy crowd holding up welcome signs, flowers and babies in greeting.

The princess looked relaxed and waved at the lively crowds as she arrived in the town square, where banks of photographers swelled the numbers.

"Catherine is very popular here in Italy," Paolo Rosato of the local paper, Il Resto del Carlino told the BBC. "They see Kate as a story that follows Diana."

Princess Catherine launched her Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, which explores how difficult adult problems, including addiction and mental health issues, can have deep roots in early childhood.

She has been campaigning to raise awareness about the importance of early years education, and Reggio Emilia was chosen as the destination for this trip because of the city's support for children's first years.

This visit has been touted as the first in a potential series of international visits to places that have developed notable approaches to helping children in their early years.

At the Loris Malaguzzi International Centre, the princess met educators who told her more about the Reggio Emilia approach, with its emphasis on children's relationships and learning through play.

"I have learnt so much. It has been really inspiring," she told staff.

She also tried out her Italian language skills on some of the children, having learned Italian during a gap year in Florence after leaving school.

The Italy visit marks the Princess of Wales' first overseas work trip since she visited Boston with her husband, Prince William, in December 2022.

She revealed that she was in remission from cancer in January 2025.