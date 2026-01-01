Sharon Stone mourns death of brother Mike Stone

Sharon Stone has confirmed that her eldest brother. Mike Stone, has died following a health battle.

He was 74.

"Mike Stone, my oldest brother," the Euphoria star wrote alongside a photo of her sibling on Instagram. "Has passed away. Following an extended illness. We wish him peace."

She signed her note with her name as well as those of her sons, Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone, 25, Laird Vonne Stone, 21, and Quinn Kelly Stone, 19.

In response to the news, Sharon's colleagues and friends sent their well wishes, with The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes writing, "Sorry for your loss, Sharon." Stone's Lovelace co-star Debi Mazar said, "My condolences Sharon."

While Mike had stayed mostly out of the spotlight in recent years, he was an actor, working on 1990s films including Eraser and Malevolence.

Sharon and Mike shared a screen on the 1995 western flick The Quick and the Dead, which also starred the late Gene Hackman.

Sharon and her family endured a similarly heartbreaking loss in 2023, when her younger brother Patrick Stone died of a heart attack at 57.

Her mother, Dorothy Marie Stone, passed away on 26 March last year at the age of 91.