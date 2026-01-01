John Travolta donates luxury jet to Australian museum

The dismantled parts of John Travolta's old aeroplane have arrived in Australia from Georgia in the US, after two months at sea.

The vehicle carrier transporting the prized cargo docked at Port Kembla, about 90 miles (140 km) south of Sydney, on Wednesday local time.

Travolta, a former Qantas ambassador, purchased the Boeing 707 and fitted out a luxury interior with two bedrooms, a bathroom, and entertaining areas.

Maureen Massey, vice president of the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS), the plane's final resting place, was suitably excited.

"To have it here on Australian soil is such a thrill," she gushed. "Not only did John Travolta fly it, prior to him owning it, but it was also Frank Sinatra's. I think it had a fair history of movie stars being entertained onboard."

Travolta first announced his intention to donate the plane to HARS almost a decade ago.

"It gives me great pleasure to make this exciting historical announcement that my beloved Boeing 707 aircraft has been donated to the Historical Aircraft Restoration society (HARS) based in the town of Albion Park," he shared at the time.

"I am truly excited by this project and am just so pleased that this beautiful aircraft, for which I obviously have very fond memories, will continue to fly well into the future."

Despite being in excellent condition, airworthiness restrictions prevented its flight to Australia, hence the journey by sea. The rebuilding process will reportedly take at least six months.

The news comes amid fresh speculation about Travolta's relationship with his Grease co-star, Australian actor Olivia Newton-John. A new biography of the late star claims she would have married him if it hadn't been for the expectation that she would join him in the Scientology faith.