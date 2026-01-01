Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández signs for pro soccer team

Cristo Fernández, who stars as AFC Richmond forward Dani Rojas in the hit TV series Ted Lasso, has signed a professional soccer contract in real life.

The actor has joined El Paso Locomotive FC, a second-division US club, after a two-month trial.

The USL Championship club announced on the news on X.

"The rumours were true. Welcome to El Paso, Cristo Fernández," the team wrote.

"Football has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart," Fernández said in a statement on the club's website.

"I'm incredibly grateful to El Paso Locomotive FC - the club, coaches, staff and especially my teammates - for opening the doors and giving me the opportunity to compete from day one."

Head coach Junior Gonzalez added, "Cristo is a great addition to our roster, adding another attacking threat to our forward line. His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club."

The deal is still pending league and federation approval.

Fernández played youth soccer in Mexico before a knee injury at 15 derailed his professional ambitions. Two decades later, the actor known for his catchphrase, "Fútbol is life!" is returning to the sport for real.

Fernández is expected to return for the newly announced fourth season of Ted Lasso, led by Jason Sudeikis, which will premiere in August 2026.