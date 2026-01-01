Nick Cannon making docuseries about life as father of 12 children

Nick Cannon is making a docuseries chronicling his life as a father of 12 children.

In recent years, The Masked Singer host has hit headlines due to his unconventional family dynamic, having fathered kids with six different women.

And on Wednesday, producers at Netflix announced that Cannon will be giving fans an "intimate look" into his world.

"Prepare to meet the Cannon the world has yet to see: heartfelt, complicated, and genuinely committed to showing up for the people he loves - with his trademark comedy, of course," a summary reads. "From million-dollar meetings to midnight diaper runs, the global entertainer navigates the complete chaos that can only come from his uniquely blended family, all while managing his booming career and headline-making drama."

A title or release date for the show has not yet been confirmed, though is slated to drop later this year.

It's unclear whether Cannon's ex-wife, Mariah Carey, will be on the programme.

The pair, who share 15-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, were married from 2008 until their divorce was finalised in 2016.

The 45-year-old is also father to sons Golden and Rise, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell; twin boys Zion and Zillion as well as daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa, a son named Legendary with Bre Tiesi, a daughter called Onyx with LaNisha Cole, and a daughter named Halo with Alyssa Scott.

Sadly, Nick and Alyssa's son Zen died at the age of five months in 2021 after a battle with brain cancer.