Jena Malone 'stole a school bus' while shooting Saved!

Jena Malone "stole a school bus" when she shot Saved!.

The star thinks she angered the production crew of the 2004 comedy-indie film when she drove her co-stars around the set.

Malone, 41, recalled to People: "I remember I stole a school bus when we were on set. [During] one of the lunches, I stole a school bus, got all the cast, and we just drove around.

"I mean, production was so p*****. They were screaming at me, and I came back, and I was honking. I did all the things that I probably wouldn't do today, but I was 18. I was tiny."

Saved! follows American Eagle Christian High School student Mary Cummings (Malone) try to have sex with her boyfriend Dean Withers (Chad Faust) to change his homosexuality, but it leads to Mary becoming pregnant.

As well as Malone and Faust, the Brian Dannelly-directed movie also starred the likes of Macaulay Culkin (Roland Stockard), Mandy Moore (Hilary Faye Stockard) and Patrick Fugit (Patrick Wheeler)

And Malone and her fellow cast members always hung out, and there was "a lot of high jinks".

She remembered: "I broke into [Macaulay Culkin's] room at the hotel we were staying at and turned all of his furniture upside down. We definitely were high on pranks."

The star says Saved! is the film she is most recognised for by fans, and she loves hearing how much it means to people.

Malone said: "I do think that it's more of the high school films like between Saved! and Donnie Darko [that fans remember]. The people that watched Saved!, it really impacted them at a certain age or whenever they found it.

"I get the sweetest hugs, and it's potentially more of a cathartic fan experience."

But there are times when Malone lies to fans if they recognise her from a project, and The Hunger Games alum and her ex-fiance Ethan DeLorenzo's nine-year-old son, Ode Mountain, picks up on it.

Malone said: "Sometimes I just don't feel like saying, 'Yes.' Sometimes I feel protective in front of my son, but then he'll be like, 'Did you just lie? You just lied to the mom. Go back and tell them that you were that person.'

"He does not like it at all. And sometimes he'll answer for me, 'Yes, she is. Would you like an autograph?' He's like, 'Here she is. Let's all line up.' It's so funny."

Malone is also known for starring in the 1998 comedy-drama movie Stepmom, in which she played Anna Harrison, the daughter of cancer-stricken Jackie Harrison (Susan Sarandon), and Luke Harrison (Ed Harris), who rejects her dad's new fiancee, Isabel Kelly (Julia Roberts).

And after the movie was released, the then-14-year-old child star had a fan encounter that set her aback.

Malone recalled: "I remember there was one bad fan experience I had on a subway, and it was right after Stepmom came out, which is another one that I feel like really people hold dear to their hearts.

"I was going to school in New York at the time, and some woman just looked at me across from on the subway, and she's like, 'Were you that little girl in Stepmom?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' She's like, 'I just wanted to slap you.'"

Malone added: "I wasn't the best socially adapted human, so that was an interesting one. And I was like, If I'm alone in public, maybe I should be like, 'No, that's not me,' just in case."

But the entertainer would have felt "a little bad for lying".