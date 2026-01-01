Jennifer Lopez instantly had 'great chemistry' with Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Lopez immediately had "great chemistry" with her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein.

In the upcoming romantic comedy, the actress plays a CEO at a major company who falls for her new hire Daniel, played by Goldstein.

Speaking to People at the Netflix Upfront event in New York on Wednesday, Lopez revealed that her and Goldstein's chemistry was there from the start.

"We had great chemistry to begin with... It just grew as we did the film together," she said.

The Wedding Planner star admitted that she expected Goldstein to be "a rough guy" like his Ted Lasso character Roy Kent and was surprised to find someone who "was so soft-spoken and sweet and totally different".

"You get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming," she praised.

Goldstein, who co-wrote the film with Joe Kelly, told the outlet that they wrote the role of Jackie for Lopez because of her legacy as a rom-com star, with movies like Maid in Manhattan, Monster-in-Law, and Shotgun Wedding under her belt.

"We started asking ourselves who the best rom-com star is, and without hesitation, we both said JLo," the British actor explained. "It's easy to write a rom-com when you have JLo in mind. She's the best at this stuff. We just wanted to write something funny and smart enough to be worthy of her saying yes."

Last month, the film's director, Ol Parker, confirmed the instant chemistry between his leads and recalled how well they hit it off.

"I had lunch with them way before we began, and we just laughed all the way through the lunch, and I was like, 'Oh, this is gonna go great," he remembered.

Office Romance, also starring Betty Gilpin, Tony Hale and Bradley Whitford, will premiere on Netflix on 5 June.