Kylie Jenner reveals she was on bed rest during second pregnancy

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she was on bed rest while pregnant with her son Aire because he was "falling out" of her.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder explained on the Therapuss podcast that her first pregnancy with her eight-year-old daughter Stormi was "a breeze", so she had "high expectations" for her second pregnancy with her son Aire, four.

However, she suffered from "crazy sciatica pain and crazy lower back pain" during her second pregnancy and even woke up one day and couldn't walk when she was 12 weeks pregnant.

She revealed that there were times when she couldn't leave her bed "because I was in so much back pain and sciatica pain".

"And lots of things were happening with my vagina. I was three centimetres dilated for like a month and a half, two months, the baby was falling out," the 28-year-old continued, noting that her doctor advised her to stay in bed.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also experienced "horrible" nausea that got even worse if she didn't eat, so she "ate everything".

"I ate a pint of ice cream every night - I just dove right in," she said, reports People. "I had lots of ice cream. Just lots of carbs. Bagels."

Kylie, who shares her children with her ex Travis Scott, also admitted that she was "freaking out" and "really scared" about telling her parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner when she became pregnant at 19. However, she didn't need to worry as "no one was mad".

The entrepreneur explained that she didn't leave the house and kept the first pregnancy a secret from the public to protect herself.

Recalling how it felt to announce the news, Kylie shared that she "sobbed for three hours because it felt like so much weight on my shoulders".

"(It was) just a big thing that I was hiding from the world. And I was worried about everyone's reactions," she told host Jake Shane. "It was just so emotional. And I'm like, 'Maybe next time I wouldn't do that.'"