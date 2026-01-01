Madonna, Shakira and BTS to headline 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

Madonna, Shakira and BTS are to co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show.

On Wednesday, officials from the international football organisation and the Global Citizen charity posted a video featuring Coldplay's Chris Martin as well as several of The Muppets' stars.

Explaining the concept, spectacle curator Chris stated, "It's where people get together and there's singing and there's dancing and there's music. And it's a chance to show how amazing all different kinds of humans are."

Then, with the help of Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Miss Piggy, the singer announced that Madonna, Shakira, and K-pop superstars BTS will feature. Shakira sings the tournament's official song Dai Dai, which was released on Thursday.

"But this show is more about we than me. I mean, it's about togetherness," the frontman added.

The FIFA World Cup Final will take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 19 July.

The Halftime Show will raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which will help to "improve access to quality education and football for children around the world".

"A FIFA World Cup first, the Halftime Show supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a landmark initiative working to raise $100 USD million to expand access to quality education and football for children around the world," a statement reads. "Throughout the tournament, USD 1 from every ticket sold to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be donated to the Fund."

Representatives for Madonna, Shakira, and BTS have not yet commented on the gig.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by 16 cities - 11 in the U.S., three in Mexico, and two in Canada. The competition will kick off on 11 June, with three opening ceremonies - one from each of the hosts.

Alanis Morissette, Katy Perry, Blackpink's Lisa, Anitta, and Tyla, among many others, have been tapped to perform at the openers.