Kylie Jenner opens up about 'diabolical' paparazzi abuse

Kylie Jenner has opened up about the "diabolical" abuse she endured from paparazzi during her teenage years.

The reality star and beauty mogul, who has lived in the public eye since around the age of 10, has reflected on her experiences with photographers.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, Kylie admitted that she tends to avoid going out in Los Angeles to dodge encounters with paparazzi.

"I think that's because, honestly, paparazzi or in L.A. it's just easier to be spotted, I think," the 28-year-old said.

Kylie went on to reveal that photographers would regularly wait outside her home when she was younger, something she noted no longer happens to the same extent.

"I don't even know how I'm like a normal person right now,' she shared. "The things that they would say to me and how they would treat me as a child is diabolical. Like inappropriate."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder continued, "I would be coming out of a thing and they would be like, 'You f**king s**t' when I was 16."

Clearly shocked by the revelation, Jake exclaimed, "What! You're lying."

Kylie insisted she was telling the truth, adding, "The things that they would say to me... I would never try to give them a photo."

"So, I would just jump into the car and then there would be like six of them and they would stand in front of my car as I was like, 16, turning my car on," she continued. "And they would all stand out because I would be hiding."

Kylie also recalled photographers "mocking" her and claiming they "wanted to just make more money off a scandalous photo".

The Kardashians star later explained that she eventually hired security after welcoming her first child, daughter Stormi, in 2018.

"I didn't have security until after I had my daughter because I really didn't want to be - I really wanted to not have security," she told Jake. "I wanted to be normal. I wanted to be with my friends. I wanted to be on my own in the world."

Kylie shares Stormi and son Aire, four, with ex Travis Scott.