Jack Osbourne confirms Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne biopic is still 'full steam ahead'

Jack Osbourne has confirmed the planned biopic about his parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, is still moving forward.

The 40-year-old has revealed that the long-awaited film remains in development and is currently expected to be released in 2028.

The untitled project was first announced back in 2021 and is set to explore the Black Sabbath frontman and manager Sharon's famously turbulent 43-year marriage.

Following a series of delays, reports emerged after Ozzy's death in July 2025 that the film was still in development. Earlier this year, Jack also revealed a "phenomenal" lead actor had been attached to the project.

In a new update shared on his YouTube channel, Jack reassured fans that work on the biopic is ongoing.

"I can tell you this: we are moving ahead," he stated, via Blabbermouth. "I was on calls today about it. The script is right there. We are good. This movie will absolutely happen."

The media personality went on to reveal that the film is tentatively scheduled for release in 2028.

"Realistically - I mean, look, we're already halfway through '26 - it probably won't come out until '28. But you never know," he shared. "But, yeah, we're full steam ahead. We're about to start going out and getting a director attached. So, fingers crossed. I'm really excited."

Jack added, "It's very much been a labour of love, of course. But, yeah, I'm excited - I'm excited for everyone to see this film."

The project is being written by Oscar-nominated writer and lyricist Lee Hall and developed by Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment.

Ozzy passed away on 22 July 2025 at the age of 76. His cause of death was ruled as a heart attack, with coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease as contributing factors.