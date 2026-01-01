Michelle Dockery is a first-time mum - report

Michelle Dockery reportedly welcomed her first child four months ago.

The Downton Abbey actress and her husband Jasper Waller-Bridge quietly became the parents of a baby boy earlier this year, according to a report.

A friend of the couple told the Daily Mail on Thursday, "Michelle had a boy. She and Jasper are thrilled, and they are loving being parents. She gave birth around four months ago, and life is really good for her after the horrid heartache she has been through."

They added, "Plus, she looks amazing for someone who had a baby only a few months ago."

The 44-year-old made a rare public appearance with her husband earlier this week at the opening night of the play 1536 at the Ambassadors Theatre in London. Wearing an all-black outfit, she no longer appeared to be sporting a baby bump.

Dockery revealed she was expecting her first child in September 2025 when she debuted her bump on the red carpet at the London premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

The typically private star commented on her pregnancy during the film's press tour, telling U.S. talk show host Jimmy Fallon that she was feeling "great" at the time.

The Gentlemen star began dating the producer and music manager, who is the brother of Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, in 2019 after being introduced by mutual friends. They announced their engagement in 2022 and got married the following year in an intimate London ceremony.

Dockery was previously engaged to PR executive John Dineen, who died from a rare form of cancer in December 2015.