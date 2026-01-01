Claire Danes set to be honoured with huge tribute marking her ‘extraordinary career’

Claire Danes will be honoured with the Performer Tribute at this year’s Gotham Television Awards.

The tribute marks another major career milestone for the 47-year-old actress whose television work in Homeland and My So-Called Life helped define two generations of prestige drama.

It comes as renewed interest surrounds Claire’s career following recent streaming success for Fleishman Is in Trouble and anticipation around her upcoming series The Beast in Me, in which she stars as Aggie Wiggs.

The third annual Gotham Television Awards will take place live on 1 June at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, where Claire will be recognised for what organisers described as her “extraordinary career” across television and film.

Claire first rose to prominence aged just 15 playing Angela Chase in the cult 1994 teen drama My So-Called Life, before transitioning into a film career that included Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and roles in Little Women, The Hours, Stardust and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.

Her portrayal of Carrie Mathison in Homeland later cemented her reputation as one of television’s most acclaimed dramatic actors, earning her multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

Announcing the honour, Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of the Gotham Film and Media Institute, praised Claire’s screen presence and longevity.

He said: “There is a quality in Claire Danes’s work – a willingness to be seen thinking, to let feeling arrive before language does – that has made her one of the few performers we have trusted completely for 30 years now.”

Jeffrey continued: “Whatever the role, whatever the medium, she meets it with the whole of herself, and we are changed a little each time by what she finds there. The Gotham is honoured to recognise Claire with the Performer Tribute in recognition of her extraordinary career and her most recent incarnation as Aggie Wiggs in The Beast in Me.”

Claire’s extensive television credits also include Temple Grandin, The Essex Serpent and The Rainmaker, while her film work spans projects such as Brokedown Palace, Shopgirl and Stardust.

Over the course of her career, Claire has won three Primetime Emmy Awards and four Golden Globes, becoming one of the defining American television actors of the past three decades.

The Gotham Television Awards will also honour Michelle Pfeiffer, with the Legend Tribute, while Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer will receive the Visionary Tribute for the hit Netflix series.

The recognition for the Duffer brothers comes as anticipation continues to build around the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, one of Netflix’s most commercially successful dramas.

Claire has remained a recurring subject of television retrospectives and online discussion in recent months as younger audiences rediscover My So-Called Life on streaming platforms, with Angela Chase frequently cited as one of the most influential teen television characters of the 1990s.

Clips from Homeland have also continued circulating widely online amid renewed conversations around prestige television dramas of the 2010s.