Lucas Bravo and comedian Mary Beth Barone spark romance rumours

Lucas Bravo appears to have found romance with Mary Beth Barone.

The Emily in Paris star was spotted getting cosy with the actor and comedian during an outing in Cannes.

In a video shared by French magazine Paris Match, Bravo and Barone were seen together inside the Carlton Cannes hotel during Cannes Film Festival festivities.

The pair were also spotted together on a night out in Cannes on Thursday.

Barone is best known for her stand-up comedy and roles in projects including the TV comedy Overcompensating. She also hosts a popular podcast, Ride, with Benito Skinner.

Bravo last year dated Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley.

The recent outing comes weeks after Bravo told People at PaleyFest in Los Angeles last month about the most romantic gesture he's ever made for a partner.

"I think the most romantic thing I've ever done is I took a seven-hour flight just to hug my partner, and I had to leave 10 minutes after that," Bravo shared.

"My partner was feeling lonely, so I took a plane for seven hours," he explained. "I just surprised her, hugged her, spent a little time with her, comforting her, and then I left for the airport. I spent 14 hours in the sky for a 10-minute hug."