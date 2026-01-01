Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin expecting first baby

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are expecting a baby.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum and his Victoria's Secret model wife announced her pregnancy news while attending the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France on Thursday.

After meeting at a party, the pair began dating in June 2018. Palvin told Vogue Australia in November of that year that she was "very much in love right now".

"I feel like I found the perfect guy," she said of Sprouse. "He's very kind and gentle."

The two confirmed their engagement in June 2023 and married a month later in a ceremony in her homeland of Hungary.

In February last year, Pavlin and Sprouse revealed their secrets to a successful relationship in a conversation with People magazine.

"When I travel, he's there with me, and we're not away from each other," Palvin told the outlet, adding that the habit works both ways.

"When he's on set, I try to visit him," she explained. "We have this rule that we're not supposed to be away from each other longer than two, three weeks."

In August 2025, Palvin shared that she had recently had surgery for endometriosis in an Instagram post.

"Hi guys, it's been a while!" Palvin began. "For some years now, I've been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods. Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, sleepless nights on the bathroom floor. I thought this was just how it works for me."

Palvin shared that she had been "advised to seek out an endometriosis specialist" and underwent surgery that "helped me a lot, and I'm grateful I did it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications."