Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen split

Jason Biggs and his wife Jenny Mollen have split after 18 years of marriage.

A rep for the couple confirmed to People magazine on Thursday that the American Pie star and Mollen had separated, but remain on "great terms" and are focused on coparenting their two sons, Lazlo, eight, and Sid, 12.

The outlet reports that despite the separation, the former couple spent Biggs' 48th birthday together as a family on Tuesday this week.

"They are very much connected," a source reportedly divulged of Biggs and Mollen's future as coparents. "I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms."

Biggs and the bestselling author met on the set of the 2008 movie My Best Friend's Girl, which co-starred Kate Hudson and Dane Cook. The pair announced their engagement that same year and eloped in a private ceremony in April.

In July 2008, they exchanged vows for a second time at a small ceremony in Napa, California, with about 40 guests in attendance, People reported at the time.

Mollen and Biggs have kept their life together private over the years, and keep their young sons out of the public eye. Mollen most recently shared a photo of herself and Biggs on Instagram in November 2025.

"A totally approachable couple not trying to seduce you," she wrote in a caption at the time.