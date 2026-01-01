Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Sebastian Stan join The Batman Part ll

Director Matt Reeves has officially confirmed the cast for The Batman Part II.

Starting on Wednesday, the filmmaker began posting a series of social media GIFs to confirm the returning stars from 2022s The Batman, as well as the sequel's newcomers.

Previous media reports speculated that two Marvel alumni, Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson, were in the running for key roles, with Stan featured in an Instagram video suggesting he was in training for the role of Harvey Dent, the future Batman baddie Two-Face.

Now, the Winter Soldier actor has been officially confirmed to be on board as Reeves captioned a GIF of the actor, "In a Gotham state of mind... Welcome."

The filmmaker also confirmed Johansson's casting in a post on Thursday, captioning a GIF of the actor driving at night, "Next exit, Gotham... Welcome."

Later that day, Reeves revealed yet another casting, Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance, who is rumoured to be playing Dent's father, Christopher Dent. He captioned a GIF of the actor, "Out of the shadows... Welcome."

Rejoining Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman are Jeffrey Wright as Gotham PD's Jim Gordon; Andy Serkis as Bruce's butler/father figure Alfred Pennyworth; Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb/the Penguin; Jayme Lawson as Gotham City Mayor Bella Reál; and Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez.

Reeves confirmed all the castings with individual posts on X.

The Batman Part II is set for release on 1 October 2027.