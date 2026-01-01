Hayden Panettiere's mum hits back at daughter's 'entitled' memoir

Hayden Panettiere's estranged mother, Lesley Vogel, has hit back at her daughter's forthcoming tell-all memoir.

Amid her ongoing press tour for This Is Me: A Reckoning, Panettiere has made various claims about her relationship with Vogel, who previously managed the Nashville actor's career.

Vogel told Page Six she believes "the present drama is partially to sell books".

She went on to say, "There is a personality style which manifests as a need for control, entitlement and a lack of empathy. The major fear is that someone will see through the mask they present to the world and discover who they truthfully are."

According to Vogel, "This condition cannot be fixed" despite her "continual efforts to support... it will never be enough."

Vogel, a former actor herself, claimed, "After 20 years of trauma, I took the advice of professionals and chose the no-contact route. As parents of entertainment children, we are all too familiar with the painful observation of watching the self-destructive paths they sometimes choose. No parent hopes for this scenario; we want our children to be the best of themselves and live a peaceful, joyful life.

"Sadly, this is out of our control. You cannot save someone who does not want to be saved. Radical acceptance is the most difficult challenge any parent must embrace. Unfortunately, I have seen a great deal of such in my life experience."

Earlier this week, Panetierre recalled the moment she finally worked up the courage to "split" from Vogel, who had managed her career since she was a child.

She told podcaster Jay Shetty that she was 19 and in the midst of filming the superhero drama series Heroes when she told Vogel, "I don't want us to work together anymore; I just want you to be my mom."

She claimed her mother responded, "You owe me."