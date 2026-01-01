Katharine McPhee serenades Spencer Pratt at LA mayoral fundraiser

Katharine McPhee has sung her support for Spencer Pratt as the former reality star ramps up his campaign to become mayor of Los Angeles.

The American Idol alum put her own spin on Tina Turner's 1989 track The Best in support of Pratt, who announced his tilt for office in January.

"You're simply the best / Better than all the rest / Better than Karen Bass / And Nithya Raman," McPhee sang, referring to incumbent Bass and City Council member Raman, who are both running.

"He's gonna fix this broken LA," she crooned as her husband, David Foster, accompanied her on piano.

Pratt was seated behind McPhee during her performance, and could be seen nodding along to the music and tapping his foot.

McPhee and Foster hosted the fundraiser earlier this week at their home. One America News Network's Alicia Summers posted footage of the event to Instagram, captioning her post, "You know the tide is turning in California when @DavidFoster and @katharinefoster open their home and write a song for @SpencerPratt."

Summers added, "La La Land is ready for a plot twist."

Pratt launched his campaign one year after he and his wife, Heidi Montag, lost the home they shared with sons Ryker, three, and Gunner Stone, eight, in the Los Angeles fires last year.

The reality star vowed to "expose the system" in January, telling his supporters, "We're going into every dark corner of LA politics and disinfecting the city... and when we are done, LA is going to be camera-ready again."

He has since surpassed Bass in campaign funding for the race, according to records reviewed by People magazine last month.

Pratt, a registered Republican, is running as an independent in the race.