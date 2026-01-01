Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex developing war film for Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are developing a film adaptation of the Afghanistan war memoir No Way Out.

The royal couple, who have a first-look deal with the streaming service, are developing a feature film adaptation of No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege, the 2019 memoir by Major Adam Jowett.

The book tells the true story of Jowett's Easy Company, a unit of Paras and Royal Irish Rangers tasked with holding a district in the Helmand province at any cost during the war in Afghanistan in July 2006. According to Deadline, the hastily assembled Easy Company found themselves in a dilapidated compound, cut off and heavily outnumbered by the Taliban.

The subject matter likely hits close to home for the Duke of Sussex, who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan during his 10 years in the British Army.

The couple will produce the project with Tracy Ryerson, the scripted content head of their company Archewell Productions.

The script will be written by Matt Charman, who received an Oscar nomination for writing Steven Spielberg's 2015 historical drama Bridge of Spies.

Harry and Meghan have other feature films in the works at Netflix. They are also producing an adaptation of Jasmine Guillory's romance novel The Wedding Date and Carley Fortune's 2023 book Meet Me At The Lake.

As part of their deal with Netflix, they have also produced the documentary films Cookie Queens and Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, the documentary series Polo, Heart of Invictus, Live to Lead and The Me You Can't See, and the former actress's lifestyle show With Love, Meghan.

Earlier this year, Netflix representatives shut down speculation that the streaming service had ended its partnership with the Sussexes.

Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said at a press event, "We still have a relationship with them. We have movies in development with them. We have an amazing doc with them. They have things in development on the TV and film side. Deals come and go all the time, and we don't renew so many deals, those just don't get as much press for obvious reasons. There's no juicy story there."