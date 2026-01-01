Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan confirmed for The Batman: Part II

Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan have been confirmed to star in The Batman: Part II.

The duo had been linked with the superhero sequel in recent months and director Matt Reeves has announced on the social media platform X that they will feature in the film.

Posting a picture of Johansson in the 2013 film Under the Skin, Reeves wrote: "Next exit, Gotham... Welcome."

Announcing Stan's involvement, Reeves wrote: "In a Gotham state of mind... Welcome."

Stan and Johansson are believed to be playing Harvey Dent and his wife Gilda respectively.

Other new faces joining the cast of The Batman Part II include Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch, who join Jayme Lawson (Mayor Bella Reál) and Gil Perez-Abraham (Officer Martinez) in the ensemble.

The sequel is scheduled for release in October 2027 and filming is underway in the UK.

Robert Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne/Batman with Colin Farrell (Oz/The Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner James Gordon) and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth) all reprising their roles.

Plot details are under wraps, but The Batman: Part II will be set during the winter in Gotham City and is set to focus more on Bruce Wayne than his superhero alter ego.

Reeves said: "(In) a lot of other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, which we didn't quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character's sort of arc.

"But I never wanted to lose (Pattinson) at the centre of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on."

Meanwhile, Pattinson revealed earlier this year that the sequel would be "taking some big swings".

The 40-year-old actor told Deadline: "The script is extraordinary. I think it’s gonna be a really, really special movie and very, very different, even from the last one.

"I was really, like, 'Oh wow! OK!' It's gonna be interesting to see it come out. It's taking some big swings."

Reeves' co-writer Mattson Tomlin has hinted that the blockbuster will offer a "new and dangerous" story for Pattinson's Caped Crusader.

On X, he wrote: "We worked exceptionally hard to tell a story worthy of the character. Something that feels new and dangerous.

"The bar couldn't be higher. Looking forward to people seeing it and being able to talk about it at length. Can't begin to describe what this film means to me."

Farrell also declared that The Batman: Part II will be "deeper" and "scarier" than the original 2022 film, even if his part as The Penguin is reduced.

The 49-year-old star told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’ve got an even smaller role in this one. But I’m OK with that … I’ve read the script, from start to finish, and I can’t say much about it.

"But it’s deeper, scarier, the stakes are bigger. I’m really excited to see it."