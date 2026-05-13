'It's kind of insane': Keke Palmer was amazed to be working with Demi Moore on I Love Boosters

Keke Palmer found it surreal to be working with Demi Moore on I Love Boosters.

The 32-year-old actress features in Boots Riley's movie as Corvette, the ringleader of a group of shoplifters who target billionaire fashion designer Christie Smith (Moore), and confessed that it was mind-blowing to be working with the Indecent Proposal star as she and her mother regularly watched her iconic 1990 romance flick Ghost when she was growing up.

Keke told The Hollywood Reporter at I Love Boosters' LA premiere on Wednesday (13.05.26): "I can't tell you how many times I was up with my mom when she was crying to Ghost, so it's kind of insane to be working with her."

The crime comedy movie is set in the cut-throat world of fashion and Palmer explained that it brought back memories of her breakthrough role in the Nickelodeon sitcom True Jackson, VP – in which she played the teenage Vice President of fashion firm Mad Style.

She joked: "It's so funny, it was reminding me of True Jackson, VP. The whole Christie Smith, she was not a nice Max Madigan (True's boss on the show) OK, she was not."

The Pickup star added: "It's always good to step into the fashion vibe; I love this (movie) because it really kind of exposes what we already know about fashion but just really putting attention back on the culture; all these people that are setting the tone, yet somehow they're being sold back their own reflection and it's at a price that they can't even buy but it's literally them."

Keke and Boots have collaborated on a musical EP to accompany I Love Boosters and explained how she and the filmmaker share similar creative passions.

She said: "I'm like Boots in the same sense where I want to be creative in every medium that I can; if I could be a painter, I would paint something.

"So the fact that I get to do a movie and then alongside the movie do music that goes with the movie, it's like yeah! It's just so fun, I want to put my all into it and create the world and allow people to meet the world at different vantage points."

Keke's Nickelodeon role propelled her to stardom at an early age and she revealed that it caused her to feel more like a "product" than a human.

The Nope star told Variety earlier this year: "Being a kid entertainer on networks such as Disney and Nickelodeon, there’s no machinery more dehumanising than that, and I say ‘dehumanising’ completely without sadness. It’s just - you’re a product.

"Once you see the difference between poverty and not poverty, you’re not going to go back. Even if you’re tired.

"And once you know you have the capacity, you just keep on taking on s***."