Ariel Winter confirms Luke Benward split

Ariel Winter has insisted that her ex-boyfriend Luke Benward is "still one of her best friends" following their split.

The Modern Family actress has responded to a report by People claiming that she and the former Disney Channel actor quietly split in August 2025 after almost six years of dating.

Ariel, 28, confirmed the split in the comments of People's Instagram post on Thursday and insisted that they are still good friends.

"He's still one of my best friends, a great human being and a great pup coparent," she wrote. "Just because sometimes people aren't meant to be doesn't mean you don't still appreciate the time spent and retain the friendship you shared (loved up emoji) still a big luke fan over here!!!"

After being friends for years, Ariel began dating the Good Luck Charlie actor near the end of 2019. They were last seen together in public in July 2025 at a screening of Don't Log Off, a film they produced and starred in.

Of their August 2025 split, a source told People, "They just realised after almost six years that they were better as friends."

They added, "They are still best friends and share the pups, so everything is really good."

In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ariel reflected on her friendship with Luke becoming romantic.

"Honestly, it's been the best thing ever now, but it was pretty bizarre at first because that was never something that I expected at all," she gushed at the time. "It's been the biggest blessing for me. He is amazing. He is definitely my safe space."

Ariel, who is reportedly single, was previously in a relationship with Canadian actor Levi Meaden between 2016 and 2019.