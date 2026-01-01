Search for new James Bond officially begins

The hunt for the next James Bond has begun.

Representatives for Amazon MGM Studios announced on Thursday that the casting process was officially underway for the next 007 following Daniel Craig's departure.

"The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right," they said in a statement.

According to Variety, respected casting director Nina Gold is leading the team to find the next Bond, and auditions have been taking place in the past few weeks.

Speculation about who will replace Craig as the famous British agent has been rampant ever since his last film, No Time to Die, was released in 2021.

Current bookmakers' favourites include Henry Cavill, Theo James, Callum Turner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and Jacob Elordi.

The film will be directed by Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve from a script by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. It will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who took over from longtime Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli last year.

During a presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last month, Courtenay Valenti, head of film at Amazon MGM Studios, explained that they were taking their time to get it right and make "something that's truly worthy of the Bond legacy".

"Now, I know you're all wondering when we're going to announce who's playing James Bond," she shared. "Please know that we're taking the time to do this with care and deep respect. It is the dream of a lifetime for all of us to bring audiences this next chapter, and it's a responsibility we don't take lightly."

She added, "That film is coming, and when the time is right, we'll have much more to share."