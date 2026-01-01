What did Lewis Pullman find 'mind-boggling' about Spaceballs: The New One?

Lewis Pullman has described it as "mind-boggling" to witness Rick Moranis reprise his role as Dark Helmet in Spaceballs: The New One.

The 33-year-old star appears in the upcoming sequel to the 1987 space opera parody and said it was a "dream come true" to see the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids star make his return to live-action cinema after over 30 years away.

Lewis, who plays Starburst in the picture, told Collider: "I think just hearing him do the Dark Helmet voice, and him just slipping back into it so, so seamlessly. It was just a mind-boggling moment because that voice lives in my brain free of rent. Just hearing him find that again – he didn't even have to find it; it was just right there – was just a dream come true."

Spaceballs: The New One will be released in April 2027 and sees Mel Brooks, Lewis' father Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga reprising their roles and Pullman suggests that the movie will spoof the sci-fi genre as a whole.

The Thunderbolts* star said: "The writers, Dan (Hernandez), Benji (Samit), and Josh (Gad), really took advantage of the whole concept in the best way possible. So many times, I think being a fan of something can really help invigorate it.

"I think them working with Mel to keep what we love so much about Spaceballs, and then also just expound on it and expand on it... Anyone who's a fan of anything will probably get a reference in there at some point."

Lewis' father Bill Pullman has featured in movies such as Sleepless in Seattle and Independence Day and the star explained that his dad has always been an "encouraging" presence in terms of his own acting career.

Pullman said: "He's always been very encouraging. I think you hear a lot of stories of actors being like, 'Stay away. Don't do it.' I think he was of the mind that, like, 'If it's not for him, he'll find out.' He's like, 'I can't tell him whether he's going to like it or not. I don't know.'

"So, that was a pretty easy conversation. They're a very creative family that I come from, and so, I think they would have been more taken aback if I was like, 'I'm going to be a lawyer.' Maybe."

Lewis revealed that his father is always happy to give him advice about the profession.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor said: "He gives me advice. He never is just like, 'Here's some advice for you.' Usually, I have to ask, and he's very generous with it.

"My advice I get from him is often through storytelling, through his own experiences. I'll bring something up that I might be kind of turning around in my mind, and he usually has a good anecdote from his career that is very helpful."