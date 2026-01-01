Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt split - report

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have reportedly broken up, five months after welcoming their first child.

The former Saturday Night Live star and the model-actress have reportedly parted ways after dating for just over a year.

However, a source told People on Friday that the former couple are "working on things" together and "they want one another to succeed and be happy".

The insider added that the couple have experienced ups and downs in their relationship before, saying, "There have been points where they've split and have gotten back together," implying that they may reconcile in the future.

The news was first reported by The Sun on Thursday. Neither Pete, 32, nor Elsie, 30, has commented on the reports.

The King of Staten Island star was first romantically linked to Elsie in March 2025 and they announced in July that year that they were expecting their first child. Their daughter Scottie, named after Pete's late father Scott, was born on 12 December.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Pete and Elsie were "navigating" challenges in their relationship but were "completely committed to prioritising" their daughter.

The comedian, who recently got Scottie's name tattooed near his ear, called fatherhood "awesome" in an interview with People earlier this year.

"It is exhausting and rewarding and cute. And I'm very lucky because Elsie is a fantastic mom, and I can't stress enough how lucky I am," he praised, before joking, "You're just ready to fight anyone. It's like, chill out. No one's doing anything to your kid."