Spencer Pratt denies making reality TV show about mayoral bid

Spencer Pratt has denied that he's making a reality TV show about his run for Los Angeles Mayor.

A representative for The Hills alum has shut down reports claiming that Pratt has been filming a new reality series with his wife Heidi Montag and their two sons, focusing on his campaign to be elected as the next LA Mayor.

Editors at TMZ reported that Pratt had signed a deal with Boardwalk Pictures and would begin filming the show soon, while reporters with Deadline claimed that production is already underway.

Reps for the mayoral candidate branded the stories false and insisted they have no plans to make a series.

"This is inaccurate. There is no series in production and cameras have not been following the campaign," they told TheWrap. "He does not have any signed contract. No contract exists related to this because it isn't true."

They added to Us Weekly that they have "no plans to do so".

The 42-year-old, who lost his home in the LA wildfires in January 2025, announced he was running for mayor at a demonstration on the anniversary of the fire in January this year.

"The system in Los Angeles isn't struggling; it's fundamentally broken," he declared. "It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favours with, while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash. Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action."

He continued, "That's why I am running for mayor. And let me be clear, this just isn't a campaign, this is a mission, and we're gonna expose the system."

Pratt is a leading candidate alongside incumbent mayor Karen Bass and LA councilwoman Nithya Raman.

The TV personality has received public support from his former Hills co-star Kristin Cavallari and podcaster Joe Rogan, while married music stars Katharine McPhee and David Foster threw a fundraiser for his campaign at their home earlier this week.