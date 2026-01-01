Robbie Williams to perform at Soccer Aid half-time show

Robbie Williams is set to perform during the half-time show at Soccer Aid 2026 to celebrate the charity football event's 20th anniversary.

The former Take That star will take to the stage at London Stadium on Sunday 31 May during the annual fundraising event, a special match in which celebrities and sports stars representing England or the World compete against each other.

More details about his performance - including what track he will sing - will be announced in due course.

Founded by Williams and actor/presenter Jonathan Wilkes in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised more than $162 million (£121 million) for UNICEF programmes helping vulnerable children around the world.

All proceeds from the event, along with public donations, will go directly to UNICEF U.K. to support its work providing vital vaccinations, clean water, emergency aid and education for children and families in need.

A host of famous faces are expected to take part in this year's charity fixture, including actors Tom Hiddleston, Damson Idris, Adolescence breakout star Owen Cooper and singer Olly Murs, who completed his own charity endurance challenge on Friday.

They will be joined on the pitch by the likes of Wayne Rooney, GK Barry, Usain Bolt, Angry Ginge, Jordan North, Joe Marler, Paddy McGuinness, Tom Grennan, Richard Gadd, Maisie Adam and Gladiators star Nitro.

This year's edition of the annual match, hosted by UNICEF U.K. Ambassador Dermot O'Leary and sports commentator Alex Scott, will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.