Seth Rogen was 'crying throughout Tangles premiere'

Seth Rogen "was crying a lot" throughout the premiere of Tangles.

The 44-year-old star recently premiered Tangles, his new animated movie about Alzheimer's disease, at the Cannes Film Festival in France, and Seth admits that he felt emotional during the event.

Speaking to People, Seth shared: "I've seen the movie, obviously, a lot of times. But that was the first time I've seen it not on my laptop computer with Lauren [Miller, his wife] sitting beside me in our living room."

Tangles is based on Sarah Leavitt's 2010 graphic memoir Tangles: A Story about Alzheimer's, My Mother and Me, and is directed by Leah Nelson.

And Seth - who features in the film alongside the likes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Pamela Adlon, Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes -is thrilled by the final cut.

He said: "I'm just glad the movie is effective and works.

"We've been working on it for like 10 years. To watch it with a big group of people is a very lovely feeling. And that it seems to have emotionally impacted them, it's very nice."

Sarah Leavitt, whose memoir inspired the movie, is similarly thrilled by the final cut.

The writer said: "Every time I watch that film, it's like seeing it for the first time. We were all crying. It was such a mixture of intense emotions all at the same time."

Meanwhile, Seth and his writing partner, Evan Goldberg, now have their own production company, and the comedy star previously reflected on his changing status in Hollywood.

The actor - who has previously starred in movies such as Knocked Up and Superbad - explained that too many people in the film business are focused on "self-preservation".

Speaking to Sharp magazine, Seth explained: "There was a meeting with an executive who was giving us notes when we were young who said, ‘I got into this because I love movies and now it’s my job to ruin them.'

"That one sentence really resonated heavily with us. Most importantly, we started to view it as being very comedic, like, it’s a very funny dynamic if you love movies and the people associated with them.

"A lot of these people who work at studios just want to be liked by the filmmakers and the actors and the writers, and they just want to feel as though they’re part of the creative side of things. But at the same time, they’re constantly having to do things for their own self-preservation."