Jodie Comer felt like a 'fraud' after deciding to skip drama school

Jodie Comer felt like a "fraud" after landing acting roles despite not attending drama school.

The Killing Eve actress has opened up about beginning her acting career as a youngster and realising early on that performing was where she truly thrived.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Jodie admitted she never particularly excelled academically, but found confidence once she began landing acting roles.

"My mum and dad didn't come from this world but saw how much I loved it and so invested in it, driving me to auditions, chaperoning me," she said of her childhood.

While attending a local drama group as a preteen, Jodie landed small roles in British TV shows including Waterloo Road and Holby City.

"I wasn't very studious, but when I was out on a job, that was when I came alive," the 33-year-old told the publication.

After completing her A-levels, Jodie chose not to apply to drama school and instead continued auditioning. At the age of 18, she landed a supporting role in the British teen comedy series My Mad Fat Diary.

"Part of me has always felt like a bit of a fraud for that," the star confessed. "I had an insecurity about not being classically trained."

Although she went on to build a successful career across television, film and theatre, the 28 Years Later star admitted she sometimes feels she missed out by not attending drama school.

"When people make me speak about (the canonical) works, I think I'm not familiar with that, or I don't enjoy that, and it feels taboo to say so," she said, before adding that she is "trying" to read more Shakespeare.