Nia Long on Michael sequel: 'Whatever is meant to be will be'

Nia Long is putting her full trust in Michael producer Graham King when it comes to a possible sequel.

The Michael Jackson biopic achieved the highest-grossing opening weekend ever for a biopic in April and is currently the fourth highest-grossing film of 2026.

Given its popularity with audiences and the fact that the story ends in 1988, rumours of a sequel have been swirling constantly, but have yet to be confirmed.

Long, who plays Jackson's mother Katherine, told Variety that she doesn't know if a sequel will happen or if she will be involved, but she is taking a "whatever is meant to be will be" attitude.

"I'll tell you one thing: Graham King is a man with a plan. I trust him implicitly. I know how much he cares about this project, about Michael, and about the family," she explained. "So, this is one of those moments right where I could say, 'What are we doing?' No, I'm going to just relax. Whatever I'm called to do is what I'm supposed to do. And you know what that gives me? That gives me freedom. No anxiety. No pressure. Whatever is meant to be will be. Whatever part of the story I am meant to tell, I will be there to do it."

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star also noted that she only signed a contract for one movie rather than two, but she filmed scenes that could appear in a potential sequel.

Despite her laidback attitude, Long hopes fans of Michael ask the team "to continue its storytelling" as she would be excited to explore Katherine further.

"The first thing that I think is 'How does Katherine change through this journey?'" she continued. "'What does her relationship with her husband look like? What is the family dynamic in this next chapter?' So those are all exciting things I'm looking forward to exploring as we continue the process."

Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson as his King of Pop uncle, is now showing in cinemas.