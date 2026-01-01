Pamela Anderson, Tom Cruise romance rumours heat up

Speculation about a romance between Pamela Anderson and Tom Cruise is starting to build.

Anderson is reportedly "making room for love in her life" after "a few busy years proving herself" in the entertainment industry, a source told the Daily Mail.

The Barb Wire star was first rumoured to have caught the eye of Cruise last month after he allegedly was impressed by her performance in her big comeback film, The Last Showgirl.

"The movie got people to see Pam in a very different light, including Tom," a source told the National Enquirer last month. "They've been in touch ever since."

The insider went on to share that there was "definitely a spark" between the two stars.

The Baywatch icon was last romantically linked to her Naked Gun co-star, Liam Neeson. The stars sparked romance speculation after their chemistry was put on display while promoting their film last summer.

In December, Anderson confirmed that she and Neeson had been "romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming", telling People magazine that while the romance was short-lived, she felt sure the two of them "will always be in each other's lives".

Cruise was last linked to actor Ana de Armas, whom he reportedly dated for several months last year. The star pair broke up in October.