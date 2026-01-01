Scarlett Johansson drama Paper Tiger elicits 10 minute ovation at Cannes

Paper Tiger drew a 10-minute standing ovation at its world premiere at the Grand Theatre Lumiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night.

Among those leading the applause were Cate Blanchett and Julianne Moore.

Director James Gray acknowledged the applause, and thanked the audience for being the driving force behind keeping cinema alive.

"There's much more grey now in the beard, not just the name, but the beard. And I have learned finally to appreciate. But the more I appreciate you, without you, there is no cinema, cinema needs you. And cinema needs you guys more than ever."

The film, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Miles Teller, follows two brothers who pursue the American Dream but get entangled in a dangerous Russian mafia scheme that terrorises their family. Bonds are tested, and betrayal boils.

Driver and Teller were in attendance at the premiere, but Johansson was not.

Gray tried to call Johansson on his mobile phone so she could bask alongside him in the standing ovation, Variety reported, but the star, who couldn't be on hand in the South of France because she is busy filming The Exorcist reboot, didn't pick up.

Gray shook his head in mock frustration and gestured at his phone as the call went to Johansson's voicemail.