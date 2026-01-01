Tom Francis auditions for James Bond

Tom Francis has thrown his hat in the ring for the role of the new James Bond.

Best known for appearing opposite Nicole Scherzinger in Jamie Lloyd's revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, Francis has auditioned to play Bond, Variety reports.

He joins the many performers eyeing up the part in an ongoing casting process.

Other names that have been rumoured, but not confirmed, include Oscar-nominated Australian star Jacob Elordi; Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; and Eternity star Callum Turner.

British actor Francis won an Olivier Award for his work in Sunset Boulevard and was nominated for a Tony Award.

On screen, his experience is more limited. He had a small role in Jay Kelly, the recent George Clooney film, and is set to appear in Peter Berg's The Mosquito Bowl, a sports drama set in World War II that also features Nicholas Galitzine and Bill Skarsgard.

Francis made his TV debut in the final season of the Netflix series You.

He is currently in a relationship with Pretty Little Liars star and Broadway actress Maia Reficco. The couple went public with their romance in early 2025 and made headlines with glamorous appearances together at the 2025 Met Gala and Tony Awards.