Josh Duhamel welcomes second baby with wife Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari have welcomed a daughter.

The Transformers star announced the news on Instagram on Saturday, revealing the newborn girl's name and sharing a series of photos.

"Rocca de Leon Duhamel, our baby girl is here," he wrote in the caption.

Duhamel and Mari are already parents to son Shepherd, two. The actor is also dad to 12-year-old son Axl, whom he shares with his ex-wife, musician Fergie.

Ahead of welcoming his baby girl, Duhamel shared his excitement about becoming a girl dad while speaking with E! News about his new comedy Preschool. The actor told fellow new dad Derek Hough that he "cannot wait to meet her".

"I don't know what to make of it," he said. "And I think there's something about dads and their little girls. It's different, you know?"

Mari first revealed that she was pregnant again in an Instagram carousel filled with black-and-white photos of herself baring her baby bump.

"Adding a little girl to our story. We can't wait to meet you," she captioned her post.

Duhamel met Mari in 2019 after recognising her as a fellow North Dakota native. They got engaged in January 2022 and married in September of that same year. They welcomed Shepherd in January 2024.

He was previously married to Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie from 2009 to 2019.