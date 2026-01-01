Rami Malek inching closer to becoming a director

Rami Malek is planning to become a director in the near future.

The Bohemian Rhapsody actor revealed to Esquire that he has been offered some projects to direct and is trying to figure out which one is the right fit for him to invest his time and effort in.

"I might start directing. I've been offered a few things now. I recognise in myself that it's something I want to do, and studios are recognising that, so I'm going to take them up on it," he shared.

"What do I really want to invest in? Because when I invest, I go to the depths for something and I try to bring everybody along with me. And I love that feeling of collective collaboration more than anything. So it's got to be right. It's got to feel right. And time is always of the essence."

The Oscar-winning actor noted that he also has other acting projects in the pipeline, including his portrayal of famed silent movie star Buster Keaton. The limited series has been in development since 2023, with The Batman director Matt Reeves at the helm.

"I'm working on my Buster Keaton... That's always in my back pocket, and that will be coming to fruition," he added.

Meanwhile, Malek will soon be seen in Ira Sachs' drama The Man I Love, which will premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival on 20 May.

"It was a tiny film - $5 million budget with a director I was really eager to work with in Ira Sachs - and (I) got to work with Rebecca Hall, Tom Sturridge, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. I've always genuinely wanted to work with all of those people," he said of the project.