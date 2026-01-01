Tom Brady makes catwalk debut for Gucci in New York City

Tom Brady has made his catwalk debut.

The retired NFL star stepped out for the Gucci Cruise 2027 collection fashion show in Times Square in New York City.

Brady wore a head-to-toe all-black leather look as he strutted down the runway.

Others who walked during the fashion event included Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski and Cindy Crawford, who closed the show.

There were plenty more stars in the audience, including Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes, Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan. Podcaster Alix Earle, who sparked romance rumours with Brady earlier this year, was also in attendance.

Brady is no stranger to the fashion scene, having co-founded an activewear and athleisure brand named Brady.

Speaking with the WSJ Magazine when the line was launched, Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, told the publication that the former football player was something of a fashionista.

"He loves clothes way more than I do," the supermodel, who split from Brady in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, said at the time.

"He has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That's what fashion is about."

Brady has two children with Bündchen, as well as a son with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.