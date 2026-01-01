Ava Sambora marries Tyler Farrar in lavish California wedding

Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora watched their daughter Ava Sambora tie the knot over the weekend.

Ava married her longtime boyfriend, Tyler Farrar, in front of friends and family at an al fresco ceremony in Montecito, California.

Locklear attended the nuptials with her boyfriend, Lorenzo Lamas, while the former Bon Jovi guitarist Sambora sat nearby.

The young couple first appeared on Ava's social media in March 2019 with a St Patrick's Day-themed post.

"My lucky charm," she captioned a photo of herself sitting on Farrar's lap.

Farrar proposed in February 2024, surrounded by a white rose-festooned arch and candles. "Hard launch!" the duo captioned their joint post.

Earlier this month, Ava had a floral-themed bridal shower. She shared photos on social media showing the gift boxes, a table covered in flowers and Ava posing alongside her mum.

The Melrose Place star married Sambora in December 1994. The two welcomed Ava in 1997. Following their divorce in 2007, they transitioned into an amicable co-parenting relationship and remain close friends.

Locklear is currently dating fellow '90s TV icon and Falcon Crest star Lamas. The two went public with their relationship in early 2026, having known each other for decades.

Sambora dated actor and model Denise Richards from 2006 to 2012.