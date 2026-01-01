Katie Price's new husband officially declared missing

A missing person report has been filed for the husband of British media personality and former model Katie Price.

An official report has been lodged by Lee Andrews' family at the British Embassy in Dubai, where he lives. The businessman was last seen at the airport there last week.

Price claims she hasn't heard from her partner in five days. The mum-of-five has voiced fears that he may have been kidnapped.

"Lee is officially a missing person now," a source close to her told The Sun. "Katie is in constant contact with his family and is desperately worried. This is such a worrying, upsetting situation."

The trouble began when Andrews was due to appear with Price on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, but was a no-show. He told Price in a voice message that he needed an "exit stamp" to leave Dubai.

She last spoke to him on Wednesday last week when, she claims, he had "ties around his hand and was in a van".

"I know there is all this speculation, but something really serious has happened," she insisted.

Price married the Dubai-based businessman in a whirlwind ceremony in January 2026, just days after they first met.

This marks her fourth marriage, following her previous unions with pop star Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

Andrews has denied claims by two of his exes that he is a swindler who preys on women.