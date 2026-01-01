Alex Cooper expecting first baby with husband Matt Kaplan

Alex Cooper is expecting her first baby with husband Matt Kaplan.

The Call Her Daddy podcast host announced the news via an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Our family," Cooper wrote alongside two photographs of herself and Kaplan with a small baby bump on full display.

Cooper tied the knot with her Hollywood producer husband in April 2024 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

"It was everything we wanted it to be," Cooper said of the nuptials in an interview with Vogue at the time. "It was emotional, heartfelt, and we tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it."

The couple first met on a Zoom call in 2020, after which Cooper gave Kaplan the nickname of Mr Sexy Zoom Man on her popular podcast to keep his identity a secret.

While Cooper told W that she wasn't sure marriage was something she wanted, she had a moment of clarity during a November 2022 date night at a restaurant, and she informed Kaplan he could propose "whenever he wanted".

Kaplan, who produced the Netflix hit franchise To All the Boys I've Loved Before, was reportedly thrilled.

"He was beaming, because he had accepted that maybe we wouldn't get married," she said.

The podcaster also opened up to W about how supportive Kaplan is of her career.

"Matt has always been my biggest supporter," she confirmed. "It's very attractive to have a man not be intimidated by a woman's extreme success."